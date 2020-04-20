CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Drake Maverick Has Announcement Later Tonight? Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...]
Apr 20 - Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is also teasing an announcement for later this evening. Maverick was released by WWE last week and took to Twitter today and teased that he wil[...]
Apr 20 - Jim Ross did an episode with AdFreeShows.com and stated WWE "missed" on the now released Rusev, and urges AEW to sign him to a contract. "I think that Rusev is the kind of guy that you can bring in[...]
Apr 20 - Ryan Satin, WWE Backstage reporter noted on Twitter that a Superstar who has been released from the company could be appearing tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He tweeted: “Hearing [...]
Apr 20 - Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that it has signed a new deal with the multi-language channel MBC (Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation), which will air episodes of MLW Fusion.&n[...]
Apr 20
Legendary WWF Referee Jack Lotz Passes Away Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...]
Apr 20 - Legendary referee Jack Lotz has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Lotz originally joined Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) and then went to work for Vince McMahon Jr'[...]
Apr 20 - Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the death of Howard Finkel and his health during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that Finkel didn't suffer a stroke but had a rare genetic brain diseas[...]
Apr 20 - As previously reported, Mike and Maria Kanellis were recently released by WWE. The couple has been very vocal about their release on their social media and has announced they will be making an announ[...]
Apr 20
CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...]
Apr 20 - CWFH Episode 464: Special Event from China (2018) This week on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood the Special Event from China (2018) was aired. The episode included... United Tag Team Titles: W[...]
Apr 19 - On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE. "My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still [...]
Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled an essential business by the state of Florida. [...]
Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 2002. "Times are interesting, aren't they? Now yo[...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked [...]
Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. really just trying not to freak out that i was i[...]
Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.net that "The Modern-Day Maharaja[...]
Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he will retire from in-ring competition. Shocking c[...]
Apr 19
Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...]
Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...]
Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he isn’t sure but that he wants to work and ent[...]
Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying[...]
Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...]
Apr 18 - Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing agains[...]