Taz On If He Continues To Keep In Touch With Paul Heyman

On AEW Unrestricted Tony Schiavone asked Taz about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Taz praised Heyman and talked about why he left ECW for WWE.

"My relationship with Paul, to this day, is still very good. We'll text. We'll keep up with each other. I'm always really thankful for what he did for me. As you know, there was stuff with guys owed money and checks bounce and all that. I got to be honest with you, he's never owed me a dime. He still doesn't. I've never had a check bounce. That's the gospel truth. He's always treated me great. We've had our ups and downs, and when I gave notice that I was leaving to go to WWE, that was rough. He thought we had an agreement for me to stay. We shook hands on an agreement. I never had a contract. All my years, I never had paper. I was always a man of my word there. My wife had just given birth to our son. He was an infant, and the deal that Paul and I worked out verbally was like an amazing deal. Then I'm like two weeks or a week after we make this agreement, I'm starting to hear about the TV deal. It's not what we think it is. All that s--t is kayfabe. Then I'm realizing, he's not gonna be able to pay me. I know he's not. In his heart, he knows he's gonna be able to pay me, but I'm starting a young family, and we just bought a home."

Taz has gone by many monikers and has many catchphrases. Taz has said that his "Human Suplex Machine" moniker was something not liked by many wrestlers. Taz went through his look and monikers and the origins of them. He also talked more about Heyman and how everyone on ECW had a special connection with him.