Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked down, too getting ejected through my car window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my live at 1pm and I’ll Drop all the details your little hearts could desire. For the record, I’m alive and well. See y’all soon.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram:

» More News From This Feed

State Attorney Dave Aronberg Links Trump-McMahon Relationship As To Why WWE Is Considered "Essential Business"

State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...] Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled [...]

Eric Bischoff Says That TNA Was A Competitor To WWE Before AEW

Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...] Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 20[...]

Curt Hawkins Pregnant Wife Liz On His WWE Release

Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...] Apr 19 - Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among nume[...]

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident

Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story [...]

Former WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelley Appears on Netflix's "BlackAF"

Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. [...]

Update on the Status of Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...] Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Retire If He Does Not Beat Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...] Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he w[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...] Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Ob[...]

Steve Austin Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel

Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...] Apr 19 - Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told [...]

AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An 'Essential Business'

During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...] Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he [...]

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman Says He Might Need Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...] Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking lik[...]

Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video

Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...] Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay H[...]

Former NWA & WWC Star Dick Steinborn Passes Away At Age 86

Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than [...] Apr 18 - Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than [...]

NJPW Paying Staff And Contracted Talent Full Salary And Benefits During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canc[...] Apr 18 - According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canc[...]

Impact Wrestling Pays Promoter In Full Even After Shows Were Cancelled

A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COV[...] Apr 18 - A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COV[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking for A Plan B Venue for WrestleMania 37

A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania[...] Apr 18 - A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania[...]

Photos Leak Of What Vince McMahon Wanted The Revival To Wear For Comedy Gimmick

Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that [...] Apr 18 - Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that [...]

Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump Tweeting Support For Protests

Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay [...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay [...]

Mandy Rose Responds To Sonya Deville Calling Her A "Centerfold B----"

Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----,[...] Apr 18 - Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----,[...]

Kassius Ohno Released By WWE

Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent mos[...] Apr 18 - Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent mos[...]

Jim Ross Says The Ultimate Warrior Was A "Giant Pain In The Ass From Day One"

Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he di[...] Apr 18 - Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he di[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)

The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...] Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...] Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...]

Natalya Announced for Tuesday's Episode of WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...] Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...]