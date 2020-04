Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership

The first hour drew 2.239 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.145 million.

This is a 4.9% decrease from last week's episode. In the 18-34 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.4 rating. In the 18-49 demo, they averaged a 0.6 rating.

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter .

» More News From This Feed

State Attorney Dave Aronberg Links Trump-McMahon Relationship As To Why WWE Is Considered "Essential Business"

State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled an essential business by the state of Florida. [...] Apr 19 - State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) recently and was asked to explain why WWE was ruled an essential business by the state of Florida. [...]

Eric Bischoff Says That TNA Was A Competitor To WWE Before AEW

Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 2002. "Times are interesting, aren't they? Now yo[...] Apr 19 - Eric Bischoff spoke with Conrad Thompson on the 83 Weeks podcast where he dismissed the notion that AEW is the first to compete with WWE since 2002. "Times are interesting, aren't they? Now yo[...]

Curt Hawkins Pregnant Wife Liz On His WWE Release

Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among numerous WWE and NXT talent that were releas[...] Apr 19 - Curt Hawkins' wife, Liz, wrote on her blog yesterday about Hawkins' release from WWE during the coronavirus pandemic. He was among numerous WWE and NXT talent that were releas[...]

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha (A.K.A. Dorian Mak) Involved in Serious Car Accident

Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked [...] Apr 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Dorian Mak (real name Dan Matha) posted the following on Twitter and Instagram: Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you. From the world getting locked [...]

Former WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelley Appears on Netflix's "BlackAF"

Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. really just trying not to freak out that i was i[...] Apr 19 - Former WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently landed a role on the Netflix comedy show BlackAF. Cathy plays the role of an airline stewardess. really just trying not to freak out that i was i[...]

Update on the Status of Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.net that "The Modern-Day Maharaja[...] Apr 19 - In an update on the status of former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal, it's being reported by Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.net that "The Modern-Day Maharaja[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Retire If He Does Not Beat Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he will retire from in-ring competition. Shocking c[...] Apr 19 - Dustin Rhodes has announced that if he does not defeat Kip Sabian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in the TNT Championship tournament, he will retire from in-ring competition. Shocking c[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Draws Low Viewership

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...] Apr 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.192 million viewers, according to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a 4.9% decrease from l[...]

Steve Austin Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel

Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big [...] Apr 19 - Steve Austin posted the following on Instagram in regards to the recent death of WWE Hall Of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel: "I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big [...]

AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An 'Essential Business'

During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he isn’t sure but that he wants to work and ent[...] Apr 19 - During a Mixer video, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that he isn’t sure but that he wants to work and ent[...]

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman Says He Might Need Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying[...] Apr 19 - All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed on Twitter that he might be in need of surgery: My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying[...]

Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video

Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...] Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...]

Former NWA & WWC Star Dick Steinborn Passes Away At Age 86

Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing agains[...] Apr 18 - Dick Steinborn, who won several titles across various NWA territories as well as WWC, passed away at the age of 86. Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing agains[...]

NJPW Paying Staff And Contracted Talent Full Salary And Benefits During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canceled all events through May 4 and it is unclear wh[...] Apr 18 - According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canceled all events through May 4 and it is unclear wh[...]

Impact Wrestling Pays Promoter In Full Even After Shows Were Cancelled

A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Reddit, user impactdrumb[...] Apr 18 - A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Reddit, user impactdrumb[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking for A Plan B Venue for WrestleMania 37

A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania at the stadium next year. The report reads.... [...] Apr 18 - A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania at the stadium next year. The report reads.... [...]

Photos Leak Of What Vince McMahon Wanted The Revival To Wear For Comedy Gimmick

Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that the idea was to have them wear new gear with new m[...] Apr 18 - Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that the idea was to have them wear new gear with new m[...]

Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump Tweeting Support For Protests

Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay at home orders issued in America. Trump tweeted t[...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay at home orders issued in America. Trump tweeted t[...]

Mandy Rose Responds To Sonya Deville Calling Her A "Centerfold B----"

Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----," and then punched her former friend in the face. [...] Apr 18 - Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----," and then punched her former friend in the face. [...]

Kassius Ohno Released By WWE

Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT U[...] Apr 18 - Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT U[...]

Jim Ross Says The Ultimate Warrior Was A "Giant Pain In The Ass From Day One"

Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him. "I think he was a[...] Apr 18 - Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him. "I think he was a[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)

The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated Denzel Dejournette 3.[...] Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated Denzel Dejournette 3.[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on beh[...] Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on beh[...]

Natalya Announced for Tuesday's Episode of WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. Tuesday, the special gue[...] Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. Tuesday, the special gue[...]