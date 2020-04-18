Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video

Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.



Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high schooler Stephanie Freeman and posted to TikTok.

In the video, Hunter uses the N-word and refers to black people as specifically not having a father, robbing white people, eating watermelon and fried chicken, and spending a lot of time in jail. The 50-second clip was shared so many times that "Carrollton" was trending on Twitter by Friday morning.

WWA4 is a promotion operated by AR Fox and the company released a statement on Twitter condemning Hunter's actions and severing ties with the young wrestler.

"We at The WWA4 do not condone racism. As of 4/16/2020 Jeffery Hume's (Jay Hunter) WWA4 membership was terminated. We pride ourselves on being diverse, welcoming everyone. We are utterly disappointed, appalled, and disgusted. We welcome all races, sexes, religions and creeds."

Alongside the above promotion, Victory Wrestling Association revealed they cut ties with him via their Facebook company page.

"Effective immediately, Jay Hunter (Jeffery Hume) has been released by VCW and will no longer appear on our programming moving forward. VCW demands the highest standards of professionalism from our locker room. We are an equal opportunity employer and value the diversity, talent, and abilities of our wrestlers to provide family-friendly competition and entertainment to our fans at live events, TV, and on the Internet."

Hunter's professional life is affected and so is his personal life. Hunter and Freeman were seniors attending Carrollton High School in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting Hunter and Freeman were expelled from the school and will not be a part of 2020's graduating class. Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus said the students' behavior was unacceptable and "not representative of the district's respect for all people.