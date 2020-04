Former NWA & WWC Star Dick Steinborn Passes Away At Age 86

Pro wrestling has lost another great with the passing of Dick Steinborn at age 86. A master storyteller and a treasure trove of wrestling history, Dickie was an amazing mat technician and ring general. The ultimate good guy. pic.twitter.com/aZ0AM7vK7M

Just heard the passing of Dick Steinborn one of the most gifted wrestling performers of all time. Tremendously talented and a good guy. If I had to compare, Dickie was an earlier version of @AJStylesOrg and even had time for this rookie in my first year. RIP Mr. Steinborn.

Heartbreaking news this morning, Dick Steinborn passes away at the age of 86. The son of Milo Steinborn (also a wrestler), Dick wrestler for 34 years, winning titles in the AWA and many other places, and was especially huge in California. Our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/02blkGlfWq

Steinborn captured the WWC Junior Heavyweight, Caribbean Heavyweight, AWA World Tag Team, NWA Florida World Tag Team, Stampede World Mid-Heavyweight Championships and more. Steinborn, who is the son of former wrestler Heinrich “Milo” Steinborn, retired from in-ring competition in the mid-1980s.

Steinborn wrestled for more than 30 years, traveling the world and competing against a number of noteworthy names throughout his career. Steinborn shared the ring with the likes of Dynamite Kid, Carlos Colon, Kerry Von Erich, Bob Orton Jr., Dory Funk Jr. and more.

Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Released From Promotions After Posting Racist TikTok Video

Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...] Apr 18 - Independent Wrestler Jay Hunter was released from WWA4 and Victory Wrestling Association due to a racist video he posted on TikTok.Jeffrey Hume (Jay Hunter's real name) filmed a video with fellow high[...]

NJPW Paying Staff And Contracted Talent Full Salary And Benefits During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canceled all events through May 4 and it is unclear wh[...] Apr 18 - According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, NJPW will pay all staff members and those under contract full salary and benefits. NJPW has canceled all events through May 4 and it is unclear wh[...]

Impact Wrestling Pays Promoter In Full Even After Shows Were Cancelled

A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Reddit, user impactdrumb[...] Apr 18 - A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Reddit, user impactdrumb[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking for A Plan B Venue for WrestleMania 37

A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania at the stadium next year. The report reads.... [...] Apr 18 - A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania at the stadium next year. The report reads.... [...]

Photos Leak Of What Vince McMahon Wanted The Revival To Wear For Comedy Gimmick

Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that the idea was to have them wear new gear with new m[...] Apr 18 - Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that the idea was to have them wear new gear with new m[...]

Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump Tweeting Support For Protests

Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay at home orders issued in America. Trump tweeted t[...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay at home orders issued in America. Trump tweeted t[...]

Mandy Rose Responds To Sonya Deville Calling Her A "Centerfold B----"

Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----," and then punched her former friend in the face. [...] Apr 18 - Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----," and then punched her former friend in the face. [...]

Kassius Ohno Released By WWE

Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT U[...] Apr 18 - Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT U[...]

Jim Ross Says The Ultimate Warrior Was A "Giant Pain In The Ass From Day One"

Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him. "I think he was a[...] Apr 18 - Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him. "I think he was a[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)

The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated Denzel Dejournette 3.[...] Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated Denzel Dejournette 3.[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on beh[...] Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on beh[...]

Natalya Announced for Tuesday's Episode of WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. Tuesday, the special gue[...] Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. Tuesday, the special gue[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan: Men's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an ultimate battle of wills as super grapplers @WWEDa[...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an ultimate battle of wills as super grapplers @WWEDa[...]

WWE Announces Very Unique Circumstances for Money in the Bank Matches

The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual. The mat[...] Apr 17 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual. The mat[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Dana Brooke vs. Naomi: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's all about [...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's all about [...]

Universal Championship Match Confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank PPV

During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title against Bray Wyatt at the Money in the Bank p[...] Apr 17 - During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title against Bray Wyatt at the Money in the Bank p[...]

Nick Ogarelli Reveals That He's Been Released From NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wednesday. Nick, who was signed in February 2019 and[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wednesday. Nick, who was signed in February 2019 and[...]

Taynara Conti Reportedly Released From WWE NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if Cont[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if Cont[...]

Jimmy Korderas Shares Story About Advice Howard Finkel Gave Him About How To Treat Talent

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away on April 16 and Korderas shared his reaction[...] Apr 17 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away on April 16 and Korderas shared his reaction[...]

WWE Reportedly To Keep Roman Reigns Name Off TV

WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever make mention Reigns, according to a new r[...] Apr 17 - WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever make mention Reigns, according to a new r[...]

WWE Money In The Bank Will Not Be Held At The Performance Center

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. It remains unknown where at this stage, but it won'[...] Apr 17 - WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. It remains unknown where at this stage, but it won'[...]

Why Samoa Joe Hasn’t Returned To WWE Television

As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well as serving a suspension Joe was out after sufferi[...] Apr 17 - As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well as serving a suspension Joe was out after sufferi[...]

WWE Once Again Changes How It Will Film Weekly Broadcasts

WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record several episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown for the[...] Apr 17 - WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record several episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown for the[...]