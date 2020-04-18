There is a type of stupidity & privilege that is so distinctly American, encapsulated perfectly by the idea that we are being oppressed & losing some sort of ideological war on freedom if we can't spend our evenings in a packed TGIFridays at the height of a lethal viral outbreak. pic.twitter.com/KcZgQixkYv

Trump tweeted that Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia should be ‘liberated’ after demonstrations against social distancing started happening. Protesters have gathered in all three states this week to push back against the stay-at-home orders.

Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay at home orders issued in America.

Impact Wrestling Pays Promoter In Full Even After Shows Were Cancelled

A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COV[...] Apr 18 - A local Wrestling promoter has praised Impact Wrestling, after the company paid them in full, despite the planned shows being cancelled due to the COV[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking for A Plan B Venue for WrestleMania 37

A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania[...] Apr 18 - A new rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account states that WWE is already looking into options if they are unable to move forward with WrestleMania[...]

Photos Leak Of What Vince McMahon Wanted The Revival To Wear For Comedy Gimmick

Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that [...] Apr 18 - Thanks to Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net we now can see images have leaked showing what Vince McMahon had in mind for them. BodySlam.net reports that [...]

Sami Zayn Calls Out Donald Trump Tweeting Support For Protests

Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay [...] Apr 18 - Sami Zayn responded to recent tweets from United States president Donald Trump in which Trump is supporting protesters who are against the stay [...]

Mandy Rose Responds To Sonya Deville Calling Her A "Centerfold B----"

Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----,[...] Apr 18 - Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----,[...]

Kassius Ohno Released By WWE

Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent mos[...] Apr 18 - Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent mos[...]

Jim Ross Says The Ultimate Warrior Was A "Giant Pain In The Ass From Day One"

Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he di[...] Apr 18 - Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he di[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)

The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...] Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...] Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...]

Natalya Announced for Tuesday's Episode of WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...] Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan: Men's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an [...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an [...]

WWE Announces Very Unique Circumstances for Money in the Bank Matches

The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more u[...] Apr 17 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more u[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Dana Brooke vs. Naomi: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's [...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's [...]

Universal Championship Match Confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank PPV

During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title again[...] Apr 17 - During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title again[...]

Nick Ogarelli Reveals That He's Been Released From NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...]

Taynara Conti Reportedly Released From WWE NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...]

Jimmy Korderas Shares Story About Advice Howard Finkel Gave Him About How To Treat Talent

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...] Apr 17 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...]

WWE Reportedly To Keep Roman Reigns Name Off TV

WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...] Apr 17 - WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...]

WWE Money In The Bank Will Not Be Held At The Performance Center

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...] Apr 17 - WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...]

Why Samoa Joe Hasn’t Returned To WWE Television

As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...] Apr 17 - As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...]

WWE Once Again Changes How It Will Film Weekly Broadcasts

WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...] Apr 17 - WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...]

Update On AEW TV Tapings, Filming In Florida An Option?

In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...] Apr 17 - In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...]

Eric Young Comments His WWE Release

Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...] Apr 17 - Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]

Zack Ryder Thanks Fans For Their Love and Support

Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...] Apr 17 - Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...]