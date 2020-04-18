Mandy Rose Responds To Sonya Deville Calling Her A "Centerfold B----"

Tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reached a boiling point when Deville referred to Rose as nothing more than a "centerfold b----," and then punched her former friend in the face.

Mandy Rose continued the storyline on her and Deville's YouTube channel. Mandy Rose said it hurt what Deville said and she's so much more than a pretty face.

"My former best friend Sonya Deville said I was nothing more than a 'centerfold b----' and that really hurt," Rose said. "It's still hurting, can't really explain to you how I feel. I'm pretty speechless. Coming from the one person that I thought really know the real me, and never in a million years did I ever think the things that she said would come out of her mouth.

I don't know where I went wrong, I don't know what happened along the way. I really don't know why she feels like this, but it's unfortunate. I just want say that everything Sonya said tonight is — there's nothing I haven't heard before. My whole life, I've been called 'Just a pretty face,' or, 'You'll never amount to anything, you don't really have anything to offer, but your looks.

It's never defined who I am, I mean, I've heard it my whole life, it's nothing new. There's so much more to Mandy Rose than looks, so I hope you guys can all see that. I hope you all do see that. If not, I hope you can see that because there's so much more. It's a shame that Sonya Deville feels this way."