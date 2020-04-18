WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kassius Ohno Released By WWE
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 18, 2020
Kassius Ohno was another WWE talent cut earlier this week from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT UK.
PWInsider reported Ohno was released from WWE. Ohno recently changed his Twitter and Instagram name to "WWE Alumni" and WWE moved him to the Alumni section of its website.
