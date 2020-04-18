Jim Ross Says The Ultimate Warrior Was A "Giant Pain In The Ass From Day One"

Jim Ross discussed The Ultimate Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him.

"I think he was a giant pain in the ass from day one. He had a massive ego, knowing that he was not highly skilled, knowing that his number one selling point was his physique and his charisma that largely was created through his music and lights and promo. He wasn't a good person in my view. That's my opinion, I thought he used extremely coarse and abusive language in front of women of all ages. I thought that was ridiculous and I saw it with my own eyes. I'm not bullsh**ing or telling somebody else's story that I heard, it's not rumored, I'm telling you what I saw. I didn't think the guy was a good person. He always seemed to be at the center of controversy, which is not always good. He always seems to be looking for that easy pay day."

JR talked about Warrior's lack of respect for the pro wrestling business and how he was always looking for a payday.