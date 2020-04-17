WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 17, 2020
The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE
Friday Night SmackDown:
1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks
2. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated Denzel Dejournette
3. Dana Brooke defeated Naomi – WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
4. Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro – WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
5. Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
