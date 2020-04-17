WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces Very Unique Circumstances for Money in the Bank Matches
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 17, 2020
The following
comes from WWE.com:
This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual.
The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.
Catch the historic, groundbreaking matches when WWE Money In The Bank streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
https://wrestlr.me/62769/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 17
Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more u[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title again[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...]
Apr 17 Eric Young Comments His WWE Release Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]
Apr 17 - Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - As speculated after the recent attack on RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that t[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - The site of WWE's WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX. The sho[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE Superstar AJ Styles has said that it "hurt really bad" to see his long-time friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson released from the company this [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - This day, April 17, 2020, marks 20 years since one of the shocking, most exciting title changes in the history of WWE. Emanating from State Col[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Roman Reigns posted tonight that even while Howard's health was declining, he was more concerned with how Roman Reigns was doing during his second bat[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π