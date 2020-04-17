Universal Championship Match Confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank PPV

It's OFFICIAL. @BraunStrowman will put the #UniversalTitle on the line against @WWEBrayWyatt at #MITB ! https://t.co/5iCX6DPY9T

During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title against Bray Wyatt at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (04/17/2020)

The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...] Apr 17 - The following are the results of the April 17th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks 2. "The Celti[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...] Apr 17 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E of The New Day defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match [...]

Natalya Announced for Tuesday's Episode of WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...] Apr 17 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart will be a guest on next week's episode of WWE [...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan: Men's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an [...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match. It's an [...]

WWE Announces Very Unique Circumstances for Money in the Bank Matches

The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more u[...] Apr 17 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more u[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Dana Brooke vs. Naomi: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's [...] Apr 17 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dana Brooke got a win over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to earn a spot in the Women's [...]

Nick Ogarelli Reveals That He's Been Released From NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...]

Taynara Conti Reportedly Released From WWE NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...] Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...]

Jimmy Korderas Shares Story About Advice Howard Finkel Gave Him About How To Treat Talent

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...] Apr 17 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...]

WWE Reportedly To Keep Roman Reigns Name Off TV

WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...] Apr 17 - WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...]

WWE Money In The Bank Will Not Be Held At The Performance Center

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...] Apr 17 - WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...]

Why Samoa Joe Hasn’t Returned To WWE Television

As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...] Apr 17 - As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...]

WWE Once Again Changes How It Will Film Weekly Broadcasts

WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...] Apr 17 - WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...]

Update On AEW TV Tapings, Filming In Florida An Option?

In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...] Apr 17 - In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...]

Eric Young Comments His WWE Release

Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...] Apr 17 - Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]

Zack Ryder Thanks Fans For Their Love and Support

Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...] Apr 17 - Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...]

Top WWE Money In The Bank Matches Reportedly Planned

As speculated after the recent attack on RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at[...] Apr 17 - As speculated after the recent attack on RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at[...]

Special Edition Of 205 Live To Be About The Brian Kendrick Tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that t[...] Apr 17 - Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that t[...]

WrestleMania 37 Stadium To Delay Grand Opening

The site of WWE's WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following [...] Apr 17 - The site of WWE's WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following [...]

Matt Striker Will Be On New FOX Reality TV Show "Labor Of Love"

Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX. The sho[...] Apr 17 - Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX. The sho[...]

AJ Styles Comments On WWE Releasing Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has said that it "hurt really bad" to see his long-time friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson released from the company this [...] Apr 17 - WWE Superstar AJ Styles has said that it "hurt really bad" to see his long-time friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson released from the company this [...]

On This Day 20 Years Ago, Chris Jericho Won The WWF Championship, Sort Of

This day, April 17, 2020, marks 20 years since one of the shocking, most exciting title changes in the history of WWE. Emanating from State Col[...] Apr 17 - This day, April 17, 2020, marks 20 years since one of the shocking, most exciting title changes in the history of WWE. Emanating from State Col[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals Heartwarming Story From Howard Finkel After Eddie Passed

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking [...] Apr 17 - Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking [...]