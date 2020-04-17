WWE Reportedly To Keep Roman Reigns Name Off TV

WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another.

The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever make mention Reigns, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There was no reason given for the edict at this time.

Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV since that March 27 episode.

There is still no word on when Reigns will return to WWE in ring action, but it was reported after WrestleMania that his future was up in the air and his status was unknown. It was also reported by the Observer that it's up to Reigns on when he will return, and no one that was talking knew when that will be. It's possible that Reigns is away for several months depending on what happens with the COVID-19 outbreak.