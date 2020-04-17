WWE Money In The Bank Will Not Be Held At The Performance Center

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

It remains unknown where at this stage, but it won't be in Baltimore or the Performance Center on May 10.

As of this report, the only two matches confirmed are the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

“The Money In The Bank PPV will take place as scheduled on Sunday May 10. Source states it won’t take place at the PC however. Still working on location confirmation. Obviously no fans in attendance regardless of the location.”

UPDATE: WWE has reportedly filmed content for the MITB pay-per-view from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. PWInsider has confirmed some content was filmed on the roof of the building! There is no word on if the whole show was filmed on the roof or if they used the studios inside the building.

We'll keep you updated.