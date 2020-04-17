WWE Once Again Changes How It Will Film Weekly Broadcasts

WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows.

As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record several episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown for the next month. However, Vince McMahon changed his mind and decided the company would film live shows as of last week, around the time they were deemed an "essential business" by Florida officials.

It is now believed, the company is planning to film a number of shows in advance over the next few months. The reason for this to increase the level of safety for talent during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Tonight’s and next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will air live as well as next week’s Raw and NXT on USA Network. WWE will then move to taping episodes of their weekly broadcasts.

(it could all change again!)