Eric Young Comments His WWE Release
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 17, 2020
Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:
"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS!"
