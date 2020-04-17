Top WWE Money In The Bank Matches Reportedly Planned

As speculated after the recent attack on RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Current plans for the MITB pay-per-view also call for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, plus a Triple Threat with The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will also feature two MITB ladder matches. The winners will be able to challenge for the titles on their brands.