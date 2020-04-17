WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WrestleMania 37 Stadium To Delay Grand Opening
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 17, 2020
The site of WWE's WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following statement on Twitter and announced that the will no longer launch with the Taylor Swift concert on July 25 and July 26. The event has been postponed until "a future date in 2021."
https://wrestlr.me/62754/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) is now on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wed[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is on the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, accor[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spent 22 years in WWE and worked with Howard Finkel during his entire tenure. Finkel passed away[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE might be trying to keep fans minds off of Roman Reigns now for some reason or another. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking at a different location from the WWE Performance Center to hold the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. I[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - As previously reported, Samoa Joe's 30 days wellness suspension ended a few weeks ago, but Joe still hasn’t returned to WWE television. As well[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE has once again made changes to how they plan to film upcoming television shows. As previously reported, WWE was going to block tape and record [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - In a report from, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s recent dip in viewership due to the coronavirus pandemic might make them reconsider their[...]
Apr 17 Eric Young Comments His WWE Release Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]
Apr 17 - Eric Young posted the following on Instagram regarding his recent release from WWE:"Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) released a statement on his Twitter earlier today to thank the WWE universe for their love and support [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - As speculated after the recent attack on RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that t[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - The site of WWE's WrestleMania 37 has announced a delay to their grand opening. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California issued the following [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX. The sho[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE Superstar AJ Styles has said that it "hurt really bad" to see his long-time friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson released from the company this [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - This day, April 17, 2020, marks 20 years since one of the shocking, most exciting title changes in the history of WWE. Emanating from State Col[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking [...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Roman Reigns posted tonight that even while Howard's health was declining, he was more concerned with how Roman Reigns was doing during his second bat[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - The WWE Superstars who were released on Wednesday are all under 90-day non-compete clauses, according to PWInsider. This means they wi[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil continues to make headlines for good deeds in his community, the Tampa, FL area. Titus announced today that h[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Times are indeed tough at the moment but WrestlingNewsSource.com wants to help raise your spirits and thank you for your continued and loyal support o[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - In regards to the mood and morale at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, staff are "acclimating to the new normal" of a large number of furloughed colleague[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - It is with sadness we report Mexican luchador Black Demon (Roberto Múñoz Carrillo) has passed away at the age of 39 due to complications[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is s[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of th[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π