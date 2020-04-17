WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Striker Will Be On New FOX Reality TV Show "Labor Of Love"
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 17, 2020
Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX.
The show features a woman trying to find the best potential father to have a child with. Striker is one of the contestants on the show. It will premiere Thursday, May 21st on FOX. You can see hium in the trailer down below.
Striker was first hired by WWE in 2005 and released from his contract on June 20, 2013. He went on to work the indies and eventually worked Lucha Underground commentary with Vampiro.
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 17
Apr 16
