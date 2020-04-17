Matt Striker Will Be On New FOX Reality TV Show "Labor Of Love"

Striker was first hired by WWE in 2005 and released from his contract on June 20, 2013. He went on to work the indies and eventually worked Lucha Underground commentary with Vampiro.

The show features a woman trying to find the best potential father to have a child with. Striker is one of the contestants on the show. It will premiere Thursday, May 21st on FOX. You can see hium in the trailer down below.

Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX.

