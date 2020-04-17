AJ Styles Comments On WWE Releasing Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has said that it "hurt really bad" to see his long-time friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson released from the company this week.

Styles, who joined WWE in 2016, worked alongside Gallows and Anderson for years as The OC, and also worked together in the Bullet Club before joining the company.

Speaking during his Gaming Mixer live stream, the former World Champion said:

"That one hurt really bad. The only way I know how to explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers. That's the way I feel about it, I'm the oldest and I'm supposed to take care of them. I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It's Just devastating."

Gallows and Anderson were just two of several WWE Superstars who were released from WWE this week, as part of the company's cost-cutting measures due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.