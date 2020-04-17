WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Vickie Guerrero Reveals Heartwarming Story From Howard Finkel After Eddie Passed

Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Apr 17, 2020

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. 

Taking to Twitter, Guerrero said that The Fink helped transport the body of Vickie's late husband Eddie Guerrero after the former World Champion died in 2005 aged 39. 

According to Vickie, Finkel said: ”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself."

Howard Finkel sadly passed yesterday, aged 69. 

Source: Twitter

Tags: #wwe #howard finkel #vickie guerrero
