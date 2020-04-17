I’m sad to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel! He was a gentleman and kind soul! I will always be debted to him for escorting Eddie from Minneapolis to Phoenix after he passed. When he called me....he said...”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself”. RIP love you friend pic.twitter.com/gZM1ZMCltQ

According to Vickie, Finkel said: ”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself."

Taking to Twitter, Guerrero said that The Fink helped transport the body of Vickie's late husband Eddie Guerrero after the former World Champion died in 2005 aged 39.

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer.

Vickie Guerrero Reveals Heartwarming Story From Howard Finkel After Eddie Passed

