WWE Talents Released Are Under A 90 Day Non Compete Clause

On a related note, Karl Anderson took to Twitter today to tease that he's headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling soon.

It's possible that some make indie signing or convention appearances before then. There's no word yet on if AEW is interested in picking any of the released talents up.

The WWE Superstars who were released on Wednesday are all under 90-day non-compete clauses, according to PWInsider. This means they will begin to appear for major promotions beginning on Wednesday, July 15.

Vickie Guerrero Reveals Heartwarming Story From Howard Finkel After Eddie Passed

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking to Twitter, Guerrero said that The Fink helped tra[...] Apr 17 - Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has paid tribute to the late-Howard Finkel by revealing a truly kind act from the Hall of Famer. Taking to Twitter, Guerrero said that The Fink helped tra[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Howard Finkel Was More Concerned With His Second Fight With Leukemia

Roman Reigns posted tonight that even while Howard's health was declining, he was more concerned with how Roman Reigns was doing during his second battle with leukemia. He tweeted "Even as Howard'[...] Apr 17 - Roman Reigns posted tonight that even while Howard's health was declining, he was more concerned with how Roman Reigns was doing during his second battle with leukemia. He tweeted "Even as Howard'[...]

Titus O'Neil Donates $25K During COVID-19 Crisis To Metro Ministries

WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil continues to make headlines for good deeds in his community, the Tampa, FL area. Titus announced today that he and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, formerly of [...] Apr 17 - WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil continues to make headlines for good deeds in his community, the Tampa, FL area. Titus announced today that he and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, formerly of [...]

WIN A 12" Mini WWE Championship Title Belt, Courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource.com

Times are indeed tough at the moment but WrestlingNewsSource.com wants to help raise your spirits and thank you for your continued and loyal support of our website during these difficult times. Loadi[...] Apr 16 - Times are indeed tough at the moment but WrestlingNewsSource.com wants to help raise your spirits and thank you for your continued and loyal support of our website during these difficult times. Loadi[...]

News On The Mood and Morale In WWE Headquarters

In regards to the mood and morale at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, staff are "acclimating to the new normal" of a large number of furloughed colleagues within the company, according to a report from P[...] Apr 16 - In regards to the mood and morale at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, staff are "acclimating to the new normal" of a large number of furloughed colleagues within the company, according to a report from P[...]

Mexican Luchador Black Demon Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

It is with sadness we report Mexican luchador Black Demon (Roberto Múñoz Carrillo) has passed away at the age of 39 due to complications caused by Coronavirus. His death was reported by[...] Apr 16 - It is with sadness we report Mexican luchador Black Demon (Roberto Múñoz Carrillo) has passed away at the age of 39 due to complications caused by Coronavirus. His death was reported by[...]

Lana Will Be Keeping Rusev Storyline Going On Despite Rusev's Release

Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW story[...] Apr 16 - Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW story[...]

What WWE Is Telling Furloughed Employees And The Tentative Furlough End Date

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of the "current level of work available as a result of [...] Apr 16 - Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of the "current level of work available as a result of [...]

Cody Rhodes Says That Zack Ryder's "Best Wrestling Days Are Ahead Of Him”

Zack Ryder was released from his WWE contract. Now he is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he has a very good friend in a high place, and that's Cody. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the two people who[...] Apr 16 - Zack Ryder was released from his WWE contract. Now he is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he has a very good friend in a high place, and that's Cody. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the two people who[...]

What Vince McMahon Said To WWE Employees Before WWE Cuts

Fightful.com obtained the transcript of what Vince McMahon said to WWE employees in a conference call on Wednesday afternoon prior to the public announcements of WWE stars being released. Thank you[...] Apr 16 - Fightful.com obtained the transcript of what Vince McMahon said to WWE employees in a conference call on Wednesday afternoon prior to the public announcements of WWE stars being released. Thank you[...]

The Revolt Will Be The New Tag Team Name For The Revival Reportedly

Earlier this month The Revival were released by WWE after requesting their release on multiple occasions. The releases were immediate, so they do not have a 90-day non-compete clause. Since then[...] Apr 16 - Earlier this month The Revival were released by WWE after requesting their release on multiple occasions. The releases were immediate, so they do not have a 90-day non-compete clause. Since then[...]

WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb Issues Statement On WWE Release

Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from Wednesday. "I'm forever grateful for my time wi[...] Apr 16 - Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from Wednesday. "I'm forever grateful for my time wi[...]

Several WWE Stars Pay Respects For Howard Finkel

WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestler[...] Apr 16 - WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestler[...]

Jimmy Snuka Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Lowest Viewership In Second Season Thus Far

The latest episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side Of The Ring tackled the controversial death of Nancy Argentino and the role Jimmy Snuka played. According to Showbuzz Daily, the fourth episode of the[...] Apr 16 - The latest episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side Of The Ring tackled the controversial death of Nancy Argentino and the role Jimmy Snuka played. According to Showbuzz Daily, the fourth episode of the[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals He Almost Competed In The WWE Cruiserweight Classic

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic: ”Regal calls me while I was filming [...] Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic: ”Regal calls me while I was filming [...]

WWE Releases Additional Talent From NXT

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related business changes that were outlined by Vince McMahon[...] Apr 16 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related business changes that were outlined by Vince McMahon[...]

Roman Reigns Announces His Wife Is Expecting Twins

During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins. Reigns did not reveal either the due date or the [...] Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins. Reigns did not reveal either the due date or the [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel Has Passed Away

2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed [...] Apr 16 - 2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed [...]

Big Name Makes His WWE NXT Debut, New Ring Name Revealed (Spoiler)

On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...] Apr 15 - On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...]

WWE Releases Several Performance Center Coaches

WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...] Apr 15 - WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...]