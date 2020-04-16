News On The Mood and Morale In WWE Headquarters

In regards to the mood and morale at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, staff are "acclimating to the new normal" of a large number of furloughed colleagues within the company, according to a report from PWInsider.

The reports noted that one person in the company said it felt like 40% of the company was gone today and many are dealing with survivor’s guilt over still being employed whilst so many are no longer able to work or have gone.

In particular, The live events department took a significant hit, given no WWE Live events are currently running. In addition, the digital division of the company took a substantial hit.

WWE hopes to have staff back in the office by July, and the company will cover benefits up until then.