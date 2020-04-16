Lana Will Be Keeping Rusev Storyline Going On Despite Rusev's Release

Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going.

Lana is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW storylines and took to Twitter today and posted a video of Rusev yelling at her during a RAW segment on May 18, 2015 blaming her for his Payback loss to John Cena and going on about how he didn't need her. Lana captioned the video to remind everyone how Rusev really is, at least in the storylines.

"I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev ...... NEXT !!!!! #thankunext,"

WWE has been building to an apparent split between Lana and Lashley on the RAW. Lana reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company last year.