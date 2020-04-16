WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
What WWE Is Telling Furloughed Employees And The Tentative Furlough End Date
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 16, 2020
Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of the "current level of work available as a result of COVID-19."
The pandemic was referred to "an unforeseen circumstance, akin to a natural disaster." While Wednesday was the last official work day, they will remain on payroll until this Saturday, when the furlough officially begins.
The furlough end date is July 1, 2020, although it was specified that it was subject to be extended "given the current situation and ongoing uncertainties." It was noted that while there is not a definitive end date, the expectation is that it will last fewer than six months, although WWE reserves the right to extend or terminate the furlough period at their discretion.
It was stated that they plan to keep employees informed of decisions made during that time. While they hope that the furloughs will be sufficient, it was noted that layoffs might be necessary.
WWE will be covering health insurance contributions during the furlough period for employees enrolled in the WWE health plan, and they will retain their seniority with the company. WWE noted that furloughed employees will not be receiving a paycheck, however they may be eligible for unemployment benefits as well as the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides additional unemployment insurance of $600 per week.
