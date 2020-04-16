The Revolt Will Be The New Tag Team Name For The Revival Reportedly

" Goods and Services: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Wilder filed a trademark for "Fear The Revolt", so it appears as if the tag team will be using "The Revolt" going forward.

Since then, the former Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have apparently revealed their new ring names, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, respectively. As for their new tag team name, it appears that may have been revealed as well.

Earlier this month The Revival were released by WWE after requesting their release on multiple occasions. The releases were immediate, so they do not have a 90-day non-compete clause.

Lana Will Be Keeping Rusev Storyline Going On Despite Rusev's Release

Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW story[...] Apr 16 - Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW story[...]

What WWE Is Telling Furloughed Employees And The Tentative Furlough End Date

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of the "current level of work available as a result of [...] Apr 16 - Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of the "current level of work available as a result of [...]

Cody Rhodes Says That Zack Ryder's "Best Wrestling Days Are Ahead Of Him”

Zack Ryder was released from his WWE contract. Now he is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he has a very good friend in a high place, and that's Cody. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the two people who[...] Apr 16 - Zack Ryder was released from his WWE contract. Now he is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he has a very good friend in a high place, and that's Cody. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the two people who[...]

What Vince McMahon Said To WWE Employees Before WWE Cuts

Fightful.com obtained the transcript of what Vince McMahon said to WWE employees in a conference call on Wednesday afternoon prior to the public announcements of WWE stars being released. Thank you[...] Apr 16 - Fightful.com obtained the transcript of what Vince McMahon said to WWE employees in a conference call on Wednesday afternoon prior to the public announcements of WWE stars being released. Thank you[...]

WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb Issues Statement On WWE Release

Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from Wednesday. "I'm forever grateful for my time wi[...] Apr 16 - Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from Wednesday. "I'm forever grateful for my time wi[...]

Several WWE Stars Pay Respects For Howard Finkel

WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestler[...] Apr 16 - WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestler[...]

Jimmy Snuka Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Lowest Viewership In Second Season Thus Far

The latest episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side Of The Ring tackled the controversial death of Nancy Argentino and the role Jimmy Snuka played. According to Showbuzz Daily, the fourth episode of the[...] Apr 16 - The latest episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side Of The Ring tackled the controversial death of Nancy Argentino and the role Jimmy Snuka played. According to Showbuzz Daily, the fourth episode of the[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals He Almost Competed In The WWE Cruiserweight Classic

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic: ”Regal calls me while I was filming [...] Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic: ”Regal calls me while I was filming [...]

WWE Releases Additional Talent From NXT

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related business changes that were outlined by Vince McMahon[...] Apr 16 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related business changes that were outlined by Vince McMahon[...]

Roman Reigns Announces His Wife Is Expecting Twins

During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins. Reigns did not reveal either the due date or the [...] Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins. Reigns did not reveal either the due date or the [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel Has Passed Away

2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed [...] Apr 16 - 2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that Howard Finkel has passed [...]

Big Name Makes His WWE NXT Debut, New Ring Name Revealed (Spoiler)

On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...] Apr 15 - On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...]

WWE Releases Several Performance Center Coaches

WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...] Apr 15 - WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...]

WWE NXT: Matt Riddle’s Replacement Tag Team Partner Revealed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the replacement tag team partner of NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was officially revealed. Prior to the NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Riddle a[...] Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the replacement tag team partner of NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was officially revealed. Prior to the NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Riddle a[...]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Comments On WWE Superstars Being Released

In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former colleagues being released from WWE today: "My heart[...] Apr 15 - In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former colleagues being released from WWE today: "My heart[...]

Released NXT Wrestler’s Brother-In-Law Has Passed Away Due To Coronavirus

As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has died due to the coronavirus. She tweeted the follow[...] Apr 15 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has died due to the coronavirus. She tweeted the follow[...]

WWE NXT: Four Matches Officially Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following four matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackhear[...] Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following four matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackhear[...]

WWE NXT: Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Update

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially kicked off due to current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to defend the ti[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially kicked off due to current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to defend the ti[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 135

The following is the description for Episode 135 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on YouTube: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Ronda Rousey, WWE going live again[...] Apr 15 - The following is the description for Episode 135 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on YouTube: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Ronda Rousey, WWE going live again[...]

This Week's WWE After the Bell Will Feature SmackDown's Drew Gulak

It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The following comes from WWE.com: He helped shore up Daniel Brya[...] Apr 15 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The following comes from WWE.com: He helped shore up Daniel Brya[...]