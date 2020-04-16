Several WWE Stars Pay Respects For Howard Finkel

I saw a voicemail after a day of training at OVW, it was my call up to raw! Howard Finkel spoke as if announcing a new world champion, at madison square garden! I will never forget that + his “welcome to the jungle” entrance is unmatched & sparked us all to have a great show!

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel . Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️

Fink was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn’t have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I’m grateful to have known him.

One of THE MOST AMAZING People I’ve EVER had the pleasure of Talking too😔 #RIPHowardFinkel https://t.co/UgrCYC64Ea

RIP to the legendary voice of our childhood. 🎤 💔 pic.twitter.com/1NmAhraVmt

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink

Every wrestling fan at some point envisions themselves making an entrance at WrestleMania. I have done it almost everyday of my life, and The Fink is the only voice I hear saying my name in my head.

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU

WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestlers.

