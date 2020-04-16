Several WWE Stars Pay Respects For Howard Finkel

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestlers.
"You weren't someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn't feel real until you heard him say "and the new!" His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship,"
Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink
In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️
I saw a voicemail after a day of training at OVW, it was my call up to raw! Howard Finkel spoke as if announcing a new world champion, at madison square garden! I will never forget that + his “welcome to the jungle” entrance is unmatched & sparked us all to have a great show!