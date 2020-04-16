Will Ospreay Reveals He Almost Competed In The WWE Cruiserweight Classic

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic:

”Regal calls me while I was filming a commercial and is like, ‘Do you fancy doing the Cruiserweight Classic?’ I was like, ‘I’m interested, but I’m going to New Japan in April.’ There was nothing signed that I was legally New Japan’s property. I said, ‘would you have a problem if I did New Japan?’ Regal drops the line, ‘Let me ask Triple H and I’ll get back to you.’ I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on?’ Regal asked Triple H, he was fine with it. I would do the Super Juniors and then do the Cruiserweight Classic and then I would be free to do what I wanted. As it started to get closer to April, WWE said they wanted me full-time and I would have to go over there and be part of the system. I wasn’t ready for that. It was a choice between WWE, NJPW, and TNA. TNA wasn’t an option, I didn’t want to go. My best bet was to go to NJPW, learn the tricks of the trade, and within my first year I knew it was the place for me. I told Regal, ‘I’m not ready to sign on.’ He asked if I wanted to do the Cruiserweight Classic anyway. I didn’t want to do something unless I’m 100% committed and I wasn’t. They were understanding.”