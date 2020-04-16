WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Will Ospreay Reveals He Almost Competed In The WWE Cruiserweight Classic
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Apr 16, 2020
During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic:
”Regal calls me while I was filming a commercial and is like, ‘Do you fancy doing the Cruiserweight Classic?’ I was like, ‘I’m interested, but I’m going to New Japan in April.’ There was nothing signed that I was legally New Japan’s property. I said, ‘would you have a problem if I did New Japan?’ Regal drops the line, ‘Let me ask Triple H and I’ll get back to you.’ I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on?’ Regal asked Triple H, he was fine with it. I would do the Super Juniors and then do the Cruiserweight Classic and then I would be free to do what I wanted. As it started to get closer to April, WWE said they wanted me full-time and I would have to go over there and be part of the system. I wasn’t ready for that. It was a choice between WWE, NJPW, and TNA. TNA wasn’t an option, I didn’t want to go. My best bet was to go to NJPW, learn the tricks of the trade, and within my first year I knew it was the place for me. I told Regal, ‘I’m not ready to sign on.’ He asked if I wanted to do the Cruiserweight Classic anyway. I didn’t want to do something unless I’m 100% committed and I wasn’t. They were understanding.”