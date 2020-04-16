WWE Releases Additional Talent From NXT
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Apr 16, 2020
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related business changes that were outlined by Vince McMahon earlier that day.
NXT Superstars Dan Matha and Alyssa Marino, as well as on-air talent Jon Quasto, join the list of wrestlers, producers, referees, and writers who have been released.
https://wrestlr.me/62734/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 16
Apr 16 - Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana is s[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE employees who were furloughed received an information packet which stated that they were furloughed because of th[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Zack Ryder was released from his WWE contract. Now he is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he has a very good friend in a high place, and that's Co[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Fightful.com obtained the transcript of what Vince McMahon said to WWE employees in a conference call on Wednesday afternoon prior to the public annou[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Earlier this month The Revival were released by WWE after requesting their release on multiple occasions. The releases were immediate, so they do[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from [...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. Triple H took to Twitter and remembered Th[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - The latest episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side Of The Ring tackled the controversial death of Nancy Argentino and the role Jimmy Snuka played. Acco[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay revealed that he almost competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Cl[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released three additional talent from NXT as part of Wednesday’s massive coronavirus-related bu[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins.
[...]
Apr 16
Apr 16 - 2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE i[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week&rs[...]
Apr 15 WWE NXT Quick Results (4/15/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah &[...]
Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah &[...]
Apr 15 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/15/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament.
[...]
Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament.
[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsid[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the replacement tag team partner of NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was officially revealed. Prior to the [...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former coll[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has di[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following four matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Dakota Kai & Ra[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially kicked off due to current ch[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - The following is the description for Episode 135 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on YouTube: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR [...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The following com[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - Former WWE NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic posted the following on Twitter after being released from their contracts to[...]