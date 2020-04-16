Roman Reigns Announces His Wife Is Expecting Twins

During a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns broke the news that his wife is currently pregnant with twins.

Reigns did not reveal either the due date or the gender of the twins. He is also the father of three other children as well.

Below is what Reigns had to say regarding the news:

”Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that.”

As has been previously reported, Reigns has recently absent from WWE programming for the past few weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as his immune system is compromised due to his battle with leukemia. He had been scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but made the decision to pull out of the event due to the virus.