WWE NXT Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner.

*Xia Li def. Aliyah.

*Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*Tegan Nox def. Raquel Gonzalez.

*Dexter Lumis def. Tehuti Miles.

*NXT Champion Adam Cole appears in a video and addresses Velveteen Dream, saying that he isn’t going to show up tonight because there are more important things to worry about, such as being focused on protecting reality, with the reality being that no one in NXT deserves a shot at the title. Cole also says it’s important to focus on the Undisputed Era regaining the NXT Tag Team Championship tonight.

*Velveteen Dream comes out onto the stage and says what Adam Cole has done is typical. Dream then puts over all of Cole’s accomplishments and even calls him the greatest NXT Champion of all time, but that eventually, it’s be dream over. Finn Balor then appears and says that if Dream keeps making incorrect statements about who the greatest NXT Champion of all time is, then they’ll end up having a date. Dream then suggests that Balor pick him up next Wednesday night.

*Malcolm Bivens appears backstage with Indus Sher and says that they will be coming for whomever walks out tonight as NXT Tag Team Champions.

*Matt Riddle & replacement partner Timothy Thatcher def. Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

*Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa sets up a camera and sits in front of it. He says he’s finished with both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae before congratulating Gargano on his win in their final match against each other and saying that Gargano is the better man. Before Ciampa can continue, he is suddenly attacked, causing the camera to fall over so his attacker is unseen. Ciampa suddenly falls to the ground and a high heeled vinyl boot steps next to Ciampa’s head, followed by the debuting Killer Kross. Kross simply says “tick tick” as the show ends.