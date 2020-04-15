AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Comments On WWE Superstars Being Released

In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former colleagues being released from WWE today:

"My heart goes out to all these people who are affected by this craziness whether it be financial or worse. I heart a bunch of news through the grapevine people in our business got unfortunate phone calls this morning so it’s a weird time.

I’m feeling very fortunate you know. I was not or I will not for a second feel sorry for myself like poor me during this craziness because I got it pretty good all things considered and I’m just stuck in the house with my wife who is my favorite person to hang out with anyway.



We’re just hanging out. Getting it on all over the house all day. Watching movies and she’s got some cooking projects she’s experimenting with. So I’m basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day.

No matter how the World Title match turns out tonight [on AEW Dynamite], I feel like a World Champion and I am very blessed at this time."