Released NXT Wrestler’s Brother-In-Law Has Passed Away Due To Coronavirus

As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has died due to the coronavirus.

She tweeted the following:

"Covid-19 has been devastating for me & my family. My brother in law; who was my legal guardian passed away to Covid-19. Today, Covid-19 stripped me of my dream job. Feels like life is being sucked from me. Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Be safe and stay strong.💞"

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences.