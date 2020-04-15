This Week's WWE After the Bell Will Feature SmackDown's Drew Gulak

New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Philadelphia native and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the guest on this week’s edition of the podcast, discussing everything from his gritty time on the indies, to his gritty match with Daniel Bryan at WWE Elimination Chamber, to his gritty WrestleMania debut, to his gritty … time as a circus clown?

He helped shore up Daniel Bryan’s game and bring him to the cusp of the Intercontinental Championship. Now, Drew Gulak will be dropping his knowledge on WWE After the Bell.

It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

» More News From This Feed

Killer Kross Makes His WWE NXT Debut, New Ring Name Revealed

On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...] Apr 15 - On tonight's WWE NXT Killer Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa during a promo in which Tommaso was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show. Following the show, the official WWE [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Finn Balor def. Fabian Aichner. *Xia Li def. Aliyah. *Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the Interim NXT Cruis[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/15/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 15 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. *Britt Baker def. Cassandra Golden. *Sammy Gueva[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Are[...]

WWE Releases Several Performance Center Coaches

WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...] Apr 15 - WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) have been released today by WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Their releases follow many Superstars, [...]

WWE NXT: Matt Riddle’s Replacement Tag Team Partner Revealed

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the replacement tag team partner of NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was officially revealed. Prior to the NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Riddle a[...] Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the replacement tag team partner of NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was officially revealed. Prior to the NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Riddle a[...]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Comments On WWE Superstars Being Released

In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former colleagues being released from WWE today: "My heart[...] Apr 15 - In an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE had the following to say about his former colleagues being released from WWE today: "My heart[...]

Released NXT Wrestler’s Brother-In-Law Has Passed Away Due To Coronavirus

As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has died due to the coronavirus. She tweeted the follow[...] Apr 15 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT wrestler MJ Jenkins was released from the company today. In another sad blow she revealed her brother-in-law has died due to the coronavirus. She tweeted the follow[...]

WWE NXT: Four Matches Officially Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following four matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackhear[...] Apr 15 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following four matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackhear[...]

WWE NXT: Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Update

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially kicked off due to current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to defend the ti[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially kicked off due to current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to defend the ti[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 135

The following is the description for Episode 135 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on YouTube: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Ronda Rousey, WWE going live again[...] Apr 15 - The following is the description for Episode 135 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru on YouTube: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Ronda Rousey, WWE going live again[...]

This Week's WWE After the Bell Will Feature SmackDown's Drew Gulak

It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The following comes from WWE.com: He helped shore up Daniel Brya[...] Apr 15 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE After the Bell will feature former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The following comes from WWE.com: He helped shore up Daniel Brya[...]

Deonna Purrazzo & Aleksandar Jaksic Comment on Their Releases from WWE

Former WWE NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic posted the following on Twitter after being released from their contracts today: The people closest to me know this is some[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic posted the following on Twitter after being released from their contracts today: The people closest to me know this is some[...]

AEW Dynamite: Updated TNT Championship Tournament Bracket

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion continued, as Lance Archer went one-on-one with Colt Cabana. That match saw Archer defeat Caba[...] Apr 15 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion continued, as Lance Archer went one-on-one with Colt Cabana. That match saw Archer defeat Caba[...]

More Uncertainty Regarding WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles

As fans are aware, next year's WrestleMania is currently scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California on March 28th, 2021. According to an article from LATi[...] Apr 15 - As fans are aware, next year's WrestleMania is currently scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California on March 28th, 2021. According to an article from LATi[...]

WWE Announcer Jerry Soto Comments on His Release from WWE

WWE announcer Jerry Soto posted the following on Twitter: "I have worked for #WWE for 9 years. I was furloughed today but people have been suffering everywhere for way longer. Let’s help each[...] Apr 15 - WWE announcer Jerry Soto posted the following on Twitter: "I have worked for #WWE for 9 years. I was furloughed today but people have been suffering everywhere for way longer. Let’s help each[...]

Viewership For WWE's Ruthless Aggression Run On FS1, Dark Side Of The Ring Numbers

WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggression @ 8 PM EST scored 224,000 overnight viewers[...] Apr 15 - WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggression @ 8 PM EST scored 224,000 overnight viewers[...]

WWE Paying NXT Talent For 30 Days And Then Allowing Them "To Do Whatever They Want"

The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are "free [...] Apr 15 - The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are "free [...]

WWE Releases Several NXT Wrestlers

WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic and MJ Jenkins. WWE[...] Apr 15 - WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic and MJ Jenkins. WWE[...]

Rusev Has Been Released From WWE

Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day that saw over two-dozen members of the company relea[...] Apr 15 - Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day that saw over two-dozen members of the company relea[...]

WWE Creative Writer Announces Release From Company

A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger tweeted: “Lots of people getting let go a[...] Apr 15 - A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger tweeted: “Lots of people getting let go a[...]

Zack Ryder Among the Many WWE Superstars Released Today

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from their WWE contracts today. Ryder had been on the[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from their WWE contracts today. Ryder had been on the[...]

Receive The Latest Breaking News & Updates On Today's WWE Releases

Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. Today WWE announced the release of multiple WWE S[...] Apr 15 - Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. Today WWE announced the release of multiple WWE S[...]

Sarah Logan Posts Brief Statement Following WWE Release

Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief statement on Instagram: "With my whole heart. T[...] Apr 15 - Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief statement on Instagram: "With my whole heart. T[...]