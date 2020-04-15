More Uncertainty Regarding WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles

As fans are aware, next year's WrestleMania is currently scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California on March 28th, 2021.

According to an article from LATimes.com, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has indicated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.”

A spokesman for Mayor Garcetti stated, “The mayor was generally referencing studies of current and historical data and best practices for safely reopening our economy.”

The spokesman also noted that the mayor does not currently have a timeline set in place for Los Angeles to resume running major events.