Rusev Has Been Released From WWE

Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures.

The same day that saw over two-dozen members of the company released, the former United States Champion tweeted:

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Rusev's release.

Today has seen dozens of members of the roster be released, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, veteran referee Mike Chioda, the OC, Dave 'Fit' Finlay as well as many more stars.

See also:

- Zack Ryder Among the Many WWE Superstars Released Today

- WWE Releases Longtime Referee Mike Chioda

- WWE Announces the Release of Many Superstars