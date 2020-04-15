Lio Rush Issues Statements On WWE Releases

Lio Rush has issued a statement following his WWE release today.

“I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his release. “Reflect on everything that I’ve been through since being employed by the WWE. The journey….. The major downfalls…. The uphill battles… The Triumph… The recovery. I’ve been through so much during my time. I’ve learned, I’ve grown, I’ve adapted, I’ve overcome! Thrown to the wolves emerging leader of a pack. A pack of individuals who look up to me, and admire me as a friend, mentor, role model, and father. I wouldn’t have changed anything in my 3 years here. It has made me the man that I am today. I’ve gotten the opportunity to live out my childhood dream and not only live it, but conquer it. I’ve gotten to be a part of some of the most historic moments in the history of this industry. I’m proud of my work. I’m proud to have been alongside some of the greatest to ever do this. I’m honored to have learned from living legends and future hall of famers. If there’s one thing that I’ve taken away from this experience personally…. It’s to never sell yourself short, always believe in yourself and your abilities and your dream. There have been times when I’ve wanted to give up on my dream and quite frankly on life, but i knew that there was a greater purpose. I knew there was a much greener path ahead and maybe this is that path….. for me. I want to thank the staff and my co workers who have been nothing but generous to me. I want to thank the WWE for giving me the opportunity to make my name a household name, in a industry I’ve loved since I was 5 years old. I want to thank my fans who have stuck by me and supported me through all of the ups and downs and I also would like to thank the ones who have constantly put me down because it lit a fire beneath me that I needed in order to excel in life beyond my wildest dreams. This isn’t the end nor the last you will be hearing the name #LioRush. Thank you”