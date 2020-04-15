WWE Releases TEN Backstage Producers
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 15, 2020
WWE has released the following producers today:
- Kurt Angle
- Billy Kidman - Mike Rotunda - Pat Buck - Fit Finlay - Shawn Daivari - Scott Armstrong - Sarah Stock - Shane Helms - Lance Storm
These releases come shortly after a WWE conference call, where Vince McMahon
spoke about cutting talent to combat the current issues caused by the COID-19 pandemic.
More releases are expected.
