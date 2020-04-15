CM Punk Says Ronda Rousey’s Doing Her Job
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 15, 2020
During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling”.
He stated that Rousey is doing her job as a heel character, and that he doesn't see it ending well be it real or scripted but it will be fun to watch.
“She’s doing her job! She’s — look, I love this. This is pure chaos. and I don’t see this ending well whether it’s real or scripted. But it’s going to be fun to watch. It’s fantastic to watch everyone bite on it and get butthurt about it. You know, people say ‘Ronda is soft’ because she got knocked out twice. They say ‘She’s not a real fighter,’ and then they say ‘She’s not a real wrestler.’ But the whole time, they don’t realize that she’s got them all right here. They’re all wrapped around her finger.”
https://wrestlr.me/62695/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 15
Apr 15 - Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic[...]
Apr 15 WWE Releases TEN Backstage Producers WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...]
Apr 15 - WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Cur[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provi[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairm[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” &l[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET t[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:0[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker! Here is the announcement: [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement on their official Facebook page regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...]