Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Reports They Were Called To WWE Performance Center
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 15, 2020
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions in the past several weeks, prior to WWE being given the status of an "essential business" by the state of Florida.
WrestleZone released the statement that was issued to them:
There are no incident reports written from that address by OCSO deputies in March or April, but we know that our deputies responded to that location several times in the last few weeks. Each time, prior to the additions being made to the Executive Order, either the business was closed or deputies advised the business that they were not in compliance with the Executive Order and that they would have to close. On April 11 and 13, there were complaints (we have no information about who the complaints were from) that the business was filming during the pandemic. But by that time, an April 9 memo from the Florida Division of Emergency Management (attached) had already deemed those types of businesses “essential.”