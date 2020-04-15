WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Trailer For Assassination of Dino Bravo Episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 15, 2020
The following was issued to us:
DARK SIDE OF THE RING
Season 2 Episode 5
“The Assassination of Dino Bravo”
Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV
DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2, lifts the veil on wrestling’s most controversial stories, and premiered on Tuesday, March 24th with a two-hour special episode on the tragic story of wrestling icon Chris Benoit. The fifth episode will tackle The Assassination of Dino Bravo April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The series, produced by VICE Studios, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00pm ET/PT.
This season, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, the most watched show in VICE TV’s history, ventures even deeper into wrestling’s shrouded past, revealing the brutal and often tragic consequences of a life lived in the squared circle. Wrestling icon and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho narrates the series.
Season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: wrestling superstar Chris Benoit’s double murder suicide that shocked the world; the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfirend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.
A new weekly after-show hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, will air immediately following each episode at 11:00pm ET/PT and will feature a panel of guests from the worlds of wrestling and entertainment who will dissect the episodes. Fans will get to see dynamic conversations with insiders and experts, exclusive unseen clips and behind-the-scenes moments.
WHERE TO WATCH:
SEASON 2 EPISODE 5: “The Assassination of Dino Bravo”
Tuesday, April 21 at 10PM ET/PT
Available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Chromecast.
