Would You Like A 'One-Of-A-Kind' Private Dinner With The Undertaker?

Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker!

Here is the announcement:

WWE legend The Undertaker wants to fly you and a friend out to Austin, Texas, for a private dinner. The night will consist of amazing food and the can't miss opportunity to reminisce with The Phenom over your favorite matches and moments throughout his career. At the end of the night, you won't go home empty-handed! The Undertaker wants to gift you one of his custom-made ring jackets worn during his epic career. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

You can bid to have dinner with The Deadman here.