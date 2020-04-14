WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 14, 2020

WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump

Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian.

The Bump is set to air at 10 am EST on Wednesday morning.

Below is the updated line-up for the show:

- Mandy Rose and Otis appear

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal addresses the NXT Tag Team Titles situation

- "IRS" Mike Rotunda appears

- Io Shirai appears to address her upcoming title shot from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

- Christian appears

- Big Show appears to discuss "The Big Show Show" on Netflix

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wwe #mike rotunda
https://wrestlr.me/62687/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 14
Vince McMahon Working with U.S. President Donald Trump to Restart Sporting Events
United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...]
Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...]
Apr 14
AEW Issues Statement Regarding the Status of Double or Nothing PPV
All Elite Wrestling posted the following statements on Twitter regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOU[...]
Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statements on Twitter regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOU[...]
Apr 14
WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump
Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...]
Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...]
Apr 14
Christian Addresses The Possibly Of Getting Medically Cleared By WWE
Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...]
Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...]
Apr 14
XFL Going Bankrupt Reportedly Hurt Reputation Of Vince McMahon
According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...]
Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...]
Apr 14
Is WWE an "Essential Business"?, Ronda Rousey On "Ungrateful Fans" & More
Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...]
Apr 14 - Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...]

Apr 14
NWA Airing Special Episode Looking At The Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll Rivalry
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...]
Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...]
Apr 14
Billy Gunn Returning To Action On Tonight's AEW Dark Episode
Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...]
Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...]
Apr 14
Florida Governor Addresses WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...]
Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...]
Apr 14
Linda McMahon Under Fire For Possible Influence In WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"
WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...]
Apr 14
Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Plummets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...]

Apr 14
CWFH Episode 463: Best of 7 Series w/ Lacey Ryan vs Heather Monroe Results
Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...]
Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...]
Apr 14
Backstage Update On Austin Theory Working Monday's WWE Raw
Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...]
Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...]
Apr 14
Jerry Lawler Receives Backlash Over "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" Joke
Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...]
Apr 14 - Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...]
Apr 14
Tony Khan Was The Only Person Backstage At AEW’s Recent TV Tapings
As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...]
Apr 14 - As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...]
Apr 14
Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Gave Him An $800,000 Loan
On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...]
Apr 14 - On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...]
Apr 14
Edge Didn’t Want To Be In The Money In The Bank Ladder Match At WrestleMania 21
Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...]
Apr 14 - Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...]
Apr 13
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/13/2020)
The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...]
Apr 13 - The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...]
Apr 13
WWE Raw Results: Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane: Women's MITB Qualifying Match
Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...]
Apr 13
WWE Raw Results: Baszler vs. Logan: Women's MITB Qualifying Match
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...]
Apr 13
Three Men's MITB Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw
It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...]
Apr 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...]
Apr 13
WWE Raw Results: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott: MITB Qualifying Match
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...]
Apr 13
Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Later Tonight on WWE Raw
Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...]
Apr 13 - Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...]
Apr 13
XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ  "The XFL quickly captu[...]
Apr 13 - XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ  "The XFL quickly captu[...]
Apr 13
WWE Considered An Essential Business By Florida Governor's Office
Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that orig[...]
Apr 13 - Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that orig[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π