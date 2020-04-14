WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 14, 2020
Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian.
The Bump is set to air at 10 am EST on Wednesday morning.
Below is the updated line-up for the show:
- Mandy Rose and Otis appear
- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal addresses the NXT Tag Team Titles situation
- "IRS" Mike Rotunda appears
- Io Shirai appears to address her upcoming title shot from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
- Christian appears
- Big Show appears to discuss "The Big Show Show" on Netflix
