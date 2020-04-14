Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Big Show appears to discuss "The Big Show Show" on Netflix

- Io Shirai appears to address her upcoming title shot from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Below is the updated line-up for the show:

The Bump is set to air at 10 am EST on Wednesday morning.

Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian.

» More News From This Feed

Vince McMahon Working with U.S. President Donald Trump to Restart Sporting Events

United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...] Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...]

AEW Issues Statement Regarding the Status of Double or Nothing PPV

All Elite Wrestling posted the following statements on Twitter regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOU[...] Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statements on Twitter regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOU[...]

WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump

Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...] Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...]

Christian Addresses The Possibly Of Getting Medically Cleared By WWE

Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...] Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...]

XFL Going Bankrupt Reportedly Hurt Reputation Of Vince McMahon

According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...] Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...]

Is WWE an "Essential Business"?, Ronda Rousey On "Ungrateful Fans" & More

Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...] Apr 14 - Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...]

NWA Airing Special Episode Looking At The Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll Rivalry

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...] Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...]

Billy Gunn Returning To Action On Tonight's AEW Dark Episode

Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...] Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...]

Florida Governor Addresses WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...] Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...]

Linda McMahon Under Fire For Possible Influence In WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"

WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...] Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Plummets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...] Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...]

CWFH Episode 463: Best of 7 Series w/ Lacey Ryan vs Heather Monroe Results

Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...] Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...]

Backstage Update On Austin Theory Working Monday's WWE Raw

Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...] Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...]

Jerry Lawler Receives Backlash Over "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" Joke

Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...] Apr 14 - Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...]

Tony Khan Was The Only Person Backstage At AEW’s Recent TV Tapings

As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...] Apr 14 - As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...]

Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Gave Him An $800,000 Loan

On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...] Apr 14 - On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...]

Edge Didn’t Want To Be In The Money In The Bank Ladder Match At WrestleMania 21

Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...] Apr 14 - Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/13/2020)

The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...] Apr 13 - The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...]

WWE Raw Results: Baszler vs. Logan: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...]

Three Men's MITB Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...] Apr 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...]

WWE Raw Results: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott: MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...]

Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Later Tonight on WWE Raw

Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...] Apr 13 - Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...]

XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captu[...] Apr 13 - XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captu[...]