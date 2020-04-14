Christian Addresses The Possibly Of Getting Medically Cleared By WWE
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 14, 2020
Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions.
In 2014, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition as a result. Christian did an interview on WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his podcast.
"It’s one of those things, right? It’s a completely different injury. I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I ever wanted to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest, how many people actually get a chance to do that?
I’m forty-six years old, I had some concussion issues. It’s just a matter of, I don’t see it happening. I’m medically disqualified. Not sure how I would ever get cleared.”
