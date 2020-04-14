WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Is WWE an "Essential Business"?, Ronda Rousey On "Ungrateful Fans" & More
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 14, 2020
Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS debate on whether you think WWE is an "essential business" or let us know your views on Ronda Rousey on "ungrateful fans."
Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the U.S. economy and sporting events. One of the sport[...]
Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian. The Bump [...]
Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition as a result. Chris[...]
Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for Vince McMahon. Meltzer spoke to sources in New Yo[...]
Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NWA Youtube channel later tonight. With the[...]
Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn, to go up against Shawn Spears. AEW has also anno[...]
Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out of Orlando as an "essential business" DeSantis no[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of mainstream media attention, with WWE coming under[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show was once again held at the WWE Per[...]
Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who defeated him the last time. He slapped the Golden[...]
Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vince McMahon move. Theory was first called up to R[...]
Apr 14 - Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point his comment was racist and not appropriate in 2020[...]
Apr 14 - As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Despite the change in location, the company has been t[...]
Apr 14 - On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he has helped him financially in the [...]
Apr 14 - Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the first-ever Money In The Bank ladder match at Wrest[...]
Apr 13
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/13/2020) The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champion Match 2. Asuka defeated Ruby Riott in a Women[...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She's back, al[...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. .@sarahloganwwe looks[...]
Apr 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some straight-up BALLIN' news on the #VIPLounge...NEXT WEEK[...]
Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw to earn a spot in the upcoming Women's Money [...]
Apr 13 - Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas later on t[...]
Apr 13
XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of peo[...]
Apr 13 - Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that originally WWE was deemed non-essential, but that chan[...]