Linda McMahon Under Fire For Possible Influence In WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 14, 2020

WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of mainstream media attention, with WWE coming under fire for risking talent and now suggestions that their status as an "essential business" was granted because of some highly political influence by former WWE CEO Linda McMahon.

Yesterday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed WWE can run live events as long as it’s a national broadcast, which means the company can have a lot more talent and staff at the tapings as long as it can be provided they are essential to the production of the show.

Florida journalists Stephanie Coueignoux and Jon Alba have provided evidence that is raising eyebrows concerning form WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who is currently running a pro-Trump Super PAC for his re-election, committed to spending $18.5 million in the state of Florida on the same day that Florida designated WWE as an essential business.

Linda McMahon worked in the Trump administration from 2017 - 2019 as head of the Small Business Administration before becoming the head of the major Trump re-election Super PAC.

The McMahon's and Trump have a long history dating back to the 80s, and Trump even invited the family to The White House when he first became President of the United States of America.

The journalists have put together a timeline of events:

