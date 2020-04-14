Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Plummets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show was once again held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no live audience in attendance.

Viewership is down from last week’s 2.118 million viewers which was the post-WrestleMania 36 episode. This week's episode is now the third-lowest viewership for WWE's flagship brand behind The December 23, 2019 episode which drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24, 2018 episode that scored 1.775 million viewers.

The first hour drew 1.994 million viewers, second 1.913 million viewers and the third and final hour drew 1.832 million viewers.

After foreboding warnings during Raw, The Monday Night Messiah comes calling at the end of the night to brutally attack WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.