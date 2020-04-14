CWFH Episode 463: Best of 7 Series w/ Lacey Ryan vs Heather Monroe Results

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who defeated him the last time. He slapped the Golden Boy! Which ended up in a brawl. They disappeared backstage.

In the second Match of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 463 Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price defeated Adriel Noctis of Wasted Youth via Pinfall with The Claw.

Howdy Price ordered Levi Shapiro to continue the assault but Buddy Royal came out for the save. They exchanged some words before Buddy Royal declared war to his former Tag Team Partner again.

In the third Match, Mikey Oshea defeated Frankie Frank via Pinfall after the Gun Slinger.

He wanted to continue the assault until PP3 Cup 2020 Finalist Anthony Idol came out for the save. They got into a staredown before Mikey O'Shea backed up.

Mikey O'Shea took Jon Roberts mic and told Anthony Idol to sign a contract so both can make money because he doesn't fight big guys for free!

In the fourth match, the Wolf Zaddies Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera defeated Action Braxton & JBII via Pinfall after the Wheelbarrow & Cutter Combo.

JBII left "Action" Braxton in the middle of the Match...

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood aired a video package about "Who is Danny Limelight Rivera ?". Danny Limelight Rivera himself talks about his past: how he got into Marine Corp, Acting, Wrestling and how he wants to be a role model.

Heather Monroe was very upset with Halston Boddy He hired Vipress in Match No. 3 of the Best Of Seven Series and she lost!

Lacey Ryan came out and Heather demanded a Falls Count Anywhere Match for Match No. 4! And she got it!

It was a chaotic Main Event! They brawled everywhere! In the ring, outside the ring, in the crowd, outside of the Oceanview Pavilion... Halston Boddy was thrown into a dumpster and Heather Monroe hit Nikko Marquez with a bottle!

In the end Lacey Ryan got the 2-2 after defeating Heather Monroe with the Running Knee.

For more CWFH action please look at your local TV listings.