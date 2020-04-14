Backstage Update On Austin Theory Working Monday's WWE Raw

Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vince McMahon move.

Theory was first called up to Raw to work the Raw Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 36 as WWE United States Champion Andrade was injured. Theory and Angel Garza lost that match to The Street Profits.

WWE officials were reportedly impressed with his work and he got the final nod from Heyman to join the main roster.

On Monday's WWE Raw, the company pushed forward with Zelina Vega's new stable that includes Andrade, Theory, and Garza, which officials are reportedly high on.

As of this report WWE still currently has Theory and Garza as NXT roster members.